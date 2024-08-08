Analysts Offer Predictions for Aqua Metals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aqua Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 351,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

