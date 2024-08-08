Analysts Offer Predictions for DraftKings Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for DraftKings in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

DKNG stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

