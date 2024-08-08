Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TELUS stock opened at C$22.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.42. The firm has a market cap of C$33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

