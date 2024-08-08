Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

