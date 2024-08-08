Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $10.00

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

