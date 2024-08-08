Analysts Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Target Price at $60.80

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.