Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) PT at C$89.00

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.00.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.09 and a 52 week high of C$80.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.