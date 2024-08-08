Analysts Set Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) PT at $6.40

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

CIFR opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

