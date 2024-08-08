Analysts Set Expectations for agilon health, inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

