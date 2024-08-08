Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $16,079,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

