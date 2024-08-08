Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $7.47

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Holley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Holley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

