Analysts Set Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) PT at $14.00

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 45,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $296,602.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 71,780 shares of company stock valued at $473,829. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 47.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

