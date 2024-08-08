Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $26.51

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,469,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

