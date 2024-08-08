Analyzing CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 14.48% 8.70% 0.83% CBB Bancorp 20.08% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $115.36 million 2.99 $30.04 million $2.44 12.28 CBB Bancorp $122.26 million 0.89 $28.86 million $2.59 3.96

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guaranty Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats CBB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About CBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.