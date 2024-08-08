Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,765 ($35.34).
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($34.95) to GBX 2,590 ($33.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.39) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.62) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Anglo American Stock Up 0.4 %
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.49) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,853.24). Insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 in the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
