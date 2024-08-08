AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

