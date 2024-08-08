AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

