Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $33.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,377 shares of company stock worth $3,529,384 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

