Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 404.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $103.16 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

