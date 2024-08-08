Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

