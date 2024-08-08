Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $369,966.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

