Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

AIT opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $138.38 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

