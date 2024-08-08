Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q3 guidance at $1.83-2.19 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.830-2.190 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

