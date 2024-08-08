Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.