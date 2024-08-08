Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 111642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $75,477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aramark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 931,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after purchasing an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.