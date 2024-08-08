Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.81) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

