Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

