Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Ashland alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.