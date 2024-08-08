Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $177.84, but opened at $208.47. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 38,076 shares.

The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 15,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 16.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -470.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.