Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $38.68. 2,026,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,161,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

