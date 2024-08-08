AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.49

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

