ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.58.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$43.13 on Tuesday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.71.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

