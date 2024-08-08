Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Director John Gerber Acquires 3,450 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) Director John Gerber purchased 3,450 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $10,143.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,237.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Atomera Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.03.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
