Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Director John Gerber Acquires 3,450 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) Director John Gerber purchased 3,450 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $10,143.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,237.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

