AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Hold

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE T opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

