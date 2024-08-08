Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $258.91 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.31.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

