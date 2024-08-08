Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Price Up 9.4% After Strong Earnings

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67. Approximately 26,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 456,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

