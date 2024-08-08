Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $344.89 and last traded at $342.41, with a volume of 374261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.00.

The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.08.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

