B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $825.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 44.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

