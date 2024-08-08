B. Riley Trims Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price to $7.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Clarus Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clarus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clarus by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

