Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$36.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$32.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $348,010. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

