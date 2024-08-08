Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Lowered to C$55.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.60 to C$55.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$36.56 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Also, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $348,010. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

