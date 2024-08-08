Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Banner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BANR stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $61.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

