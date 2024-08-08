Barrington Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

