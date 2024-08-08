Barrington Research Comments on Standex International Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Standex International in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Standex International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 322.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Standex International by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 15,740.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.