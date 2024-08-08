Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,495,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 449,623 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

