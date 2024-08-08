BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BCE were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

BCE stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

