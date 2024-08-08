Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.