Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

