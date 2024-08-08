Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.04. Approximately 55,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,302,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

