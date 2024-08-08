Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FORT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.08) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
