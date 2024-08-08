Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 228.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 132,568 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Berry worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRY. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Berry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Berry by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of 586.00 and a beta of 1.77. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

